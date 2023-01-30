Chargers Hire Cowboys Ex Kellen Moore; Commanders Miss Opportunity?

The Washington Commanders are playing the long game in their offensive coordinator search. Could that bite them in the butt later on?

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes to their coaching staff and shocking the rest of the NFL.

According to CowboysSI.com, the team fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore Sunday after five years with the coaching staff.

And it didn't take long for Moore to stay on the free agent market. Less than 24 hours after his dismissal was announced, he has agreed to join the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network.

Moore, 34, has been one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL, leading Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense to great success over the past few years. However, it wasn't enough to keep his job as Mike McCarthy will take over as the play-caller for America's Team next season.

Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was fired by the Chargers shortly after their Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It also eliminates the Washington Commanders from the Moore sweepstakes.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons earlier this month. Turner led the Commanders to the 24th-best scoring offense in 2022, while Moore anchored the Cowboys to No. 3.

The Commanders have been tedious during the hiring process for an offensive coordinator, possibly eyeing a big fish like Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy, but sometimes you can be too patient, and it can cost Washington the best possible option.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here