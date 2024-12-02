Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick
From one coast to another, a former Washington Commanders first-round pick has signed with a new club after being waived by the team.
On Saturday, the Commanders waived Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who they selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Not only was he inconsistent during his rookie campaign, but the franchise brought in a clean house in regards to the coaching staff and general manager.
This didn't bode well for Forbes, who seemingly wasn't in the team's big picture. The Mississippi State product appeared in 20 games for the Commanders, tallying 45 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reprted that Forbes was claimed off Waivers by the Rams.
"Rams claimed former Commanders’ first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on waivers," Schefter reported.
A move like this could suggest that the Rams might have been eyeing Forbed pre-draft, or they simply like his film and think they can utilize him in a way that the Commanders didn't
