Marshon Lattimore Headlines Commanders' Inactives vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders, fresh off a tight loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, are dealing with a short week as they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFC East rival, in Week 11.
Two dual-threat quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels, will lead their respective offenses in this matchup. The Eagles' offense is quite loaded, though, with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith headlining their offense.
The Commanders will be without a key defender, too, as Marshon Lattimore's debut with the club is still delayed. He's set to miss a second straight game since he was acquired at the trade deadline. He arrived to D.C. with a hamstring injury from his time with the New Orleans Saints.
Washington is also without starting kicker Austin Seibert. Here are the Commanders' inactives for the Thursday Night Football matchup:
- QB Jeff Driskel (Emergency third quarterback)
- K Austin Seibert
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- LB Dominique Hampton
- LB Nick Bellore
- G Chris Paul
While being short a starting kicker and cornerback will hurt Washington, the return of running back Brian Robinson Jr. will certainly help the Commanders' offense as they play a quick style of offense and will have their running back tandem with Austin Ekeler.
