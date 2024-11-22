Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are awaiting the debut of Marshon Lattimore, who they traded for at the deadline a couple of weeks back. He's missed the last two games -- and his first two opportunities to suit up in the burgundy and gold for the first time.
The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback arrived from the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, and it's going to hold him out of yet another game. Lattimore's debut for the Commanders is on hold, as he's been ruled out of the team's upcoming contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's how the team's game statuses played out on Friday:
Out:
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
Questionable:
- LB Nick Bellore, knee
- DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste, ankle
- K Austin Seibert, hip
Seibert may be good to go with his hip injury, as the kicker being healthy would be quite a boost. There aren't any crucial injuries outside of Lattimore, and he's the only player ruled out.
Coming off a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles and being on a two-game skid, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are in need of a bounce-back victory. They could be in for one against the Cowboys as they are double-digit favorites at the moment.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones
• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better
• Commanders Dorance Armstrong Jr. Feeling 'More Urgency' Facing Cowboys