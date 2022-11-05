Vikings Coach: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin 'One of My Favorites'

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders game on Sunday at FedEx Field will see a host of former players and coaches do battle.

One is Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. He was the offensive coordinator for Washington from 2017 through to 2020. In that time, he had one season with receiver Terry McLaurin and ahead of his return, O'Connell says he still loves everything about the 27-year-old.

"I really do love Terry," O'Connell said. "Although I was able to only coach him for that one season, he's right up there with some of my favorite players I've ever been able to coach."

Despite his admiration for McLaurin, O'Connell knows that the 27-year-old will be expecting to put forth a good showing on Sunday.

"He expects to win that match up and he's proven time and time again that he can do that," O'Connell said.

The receiver's talent is obvious, but he has only surpassed 100-yards twice through eight games. Although, against Indianapolis last Sunday, he topped that mark, thanks to a 33-yard catch in the dying seconds. That set up the Commanders at the goal line and they punched it in for a 17-16 win.

McLaurin could find the going tough on Sunday. The Vikings are only allowing 20.6 points per game. This has led to their 6-1 record. Five times, Washington has failed to reach that 20-point mark.

Something has to give if the Commanders are to win their fourth consecutive game.

McLaurin hasn't been in the best form through eight games, and O'Connell will be hoping that the receiver isn't the fire starter on Sunday. Otherwise, things could get rather difficult for the NFC North leaders.

There are plenty of storylines to watch, but McLaurin, again, shapes to be the main one.

