Native American group calls Commanders name change ‘degrading’ and demands action
The debate surrounding the Washington Commanders' name change continues, with a Native American group, the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA), issuing a strongly worded statement criticizing the team's new moniker and the process behind its adoption.
NAGA argues that the name "Commanders" is not only insensitive but also deeply offensive, given the historical context of U.S. military commanders' actions against Native American tribes.
The Washington NFL franchise transitioned to the "Commanders" name in 2022, following a period as the Washington Football Team and decades of controversy surrounding its previous name, the "Redskins."
While the organization aimed to distance itself from a term widely considered a racial slur, NAGA contends that the new name is equally problematic. The group supports the team's original name and logo in their statement, which featured Chief Two Guns Whitecalf.
They argue that the "Redskins" name, despite its controversial history, was supported by a majority of Native Americans, citing a survey claiming 90% approval.
NAGA's primary objection to the "Commanders" name stems from its association with historical figures they say were responsible for the near-extermination of Native American cultures. They specifically name Lord Jeffrey Amherst, known for his role in distributing smallpox-infected blankets to Native American populations; General George E. Custer, infamous for his involvement in the Battle of Little Bighorn; and General Patrick Connor, who led the Bear Creek Massacre.
The group argues that these "Commanders," and countless others, represent a legacy of violence, displacement, and cultural eradication. Therefore, the use of the term by a prominent sports franchise serves as a painful reminder of this history.
NAGA's statement goes beyond simply criticizing the name. They also take issue with the team's decision-making process, claiming that the name change was driven by "woke culture" and lacked meaningful consultation with Native American communities.
They assert that if the NFL had conducted proper focus groups with Native Americans, they would have understood the deeply offensive nature of the "Commanders" name. The organization positions itself as a "beacon of hope" for Native Americans and those with Native American ancestry, vowing to continue fighting what they describe as a "slanderous misinformation campaign" perpetuated by the Commanders and their supporters.
They believe the team and its allies are misrepresenting the history and meaning of the "Redskins" name and the image of Chief Two Guns Whitecalf.
The Washington Commanders organization has not yet publicly responded to NAGA's latest statement. The team's new ownership group, led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, inherited the "Commanders" name after it had already been implemented.
It remains to be seen how the franchise will address the ongoing controversy and the concerns raised by NAGA and other Native American groups. The debate highlights the complex and sensitive issues surrounding team names, historical representation, and the ongoing struggle for recognition and respect for Native American communities.
