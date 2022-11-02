'I'll Never Sell!' Dan Snyder New View on Quitting Washington Commanders - Too Early for Fans To Celebrate?

It was only a few days ago that the Washington Commanders contacted CommandersCountry/SI to declare that the "smear campaign'' against team owner Daniel Snyder designed to force him to sell the franchise would not succeed.

But the Commanders announced Wednesday morning that they have hired Bank of America Securities to examine a potential sale of all or part of the team.

What changed?

Maybe everything. Or maybe less than it appears.

There seem to be two options available in such an arrangement. One - the one that many Commanders fans (not to mention vocal critics of Snyder's like Indianapolis Colts owner Robert Irsay, who has called for Snyder's ouster) - could see Snyder deciding to sell the whole team, which he has owned since 1999. Two, he could simply be seeking a valuation of the franchise in order to bring on a minority investor.

In a statement, the team write: "Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions.''

Does "potential transactions'' include the aforementioned "option one''?

The statement continues: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting its best product on the field and continuing the world to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Does a "commitment to the team'' mean the Snyder family can be "committed'' ... to selling?

It is our belief that this exercise is indeed about an exploration into the sale of the franchise, and in the end, Snyder (and his group's) initial $800 million investment might end up being worth $5 billion. ... despite failure and scandal and controversy.

In the end, Snyder can "win'' by selling. And while it is too early for his critics to celebrate just yet ... Washington Commanders fans might consider this a "win'' as well.