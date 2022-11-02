Skip to main content

'I'll Never Sell!' Dan Snyder New View on Quitting Washington Commanders - Too Early for Fans To Celebrate?

In the end, Dan Snyder can "win'' by selling. And while it is too early for his critics to celebrate just yet ... Washington Commanders fans might consider this a "win'' as well.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was only a few days ago that the Washington Commanders contacted CommandersCountry/SI to declare that the "smear campaign'' against team owner Daniel Snyder designed to force him to sell the franchise would not succeed.

But the Commanders announced Wednesday morning that they have hired Bank of America Securities to examine a potential sale of all or part of the team.

What changed?

Maybe everything. Or maybe less than it appears.

There seem to be two options available in such an arrangement. One - the one that many Commanders fans (not to mention vocal critics of Snyder's like Indianapolis Colts owner Robert Irsay, who has called for Snyder's ouster) - could see Snyder deciding to sell the whole team, which he has owned since 1999. Two, he could simply be seeking a valuation of the franchise in order to bring on a minority investor.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chase Young
Play

Commanders DE Chase Young Move Official; 'Fired Up' for Injury Return

The Washington Commanders are bringing back Chase Young this week. His return should give the defense a boost as it enters the second half of the season.

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
Play

Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was full of praise for his team's effort against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, he casts his eye to the challenge that the Minnesota Vikings present.

By Adam Schultz
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts.
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?

Where did the Washington Commanders land after its comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts?

By Nathaniel Marrero

In a statement, the team write: "Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions.''

Does "potential transactions'' include the aforementioned "option one''? 

The statement continues: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting its best product on the field and continuing the world to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

Does a "commitment to the team'' mean the Snyder family can be "committed'' ... to selling?

It is our belief that this exercise is indeed about an exploration into the sale of the franchise, and in the end, Snyder (and his group's) initial $800 million investment might end up being worth $5 billion. ... despite failure and scandal and controversy.

In the end, Snyder can "win'' by selling. And while it is too early for his critics to celebrate just yet ... Washington Commanders fans might consider this a "win'' as well.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Chase Young
News

Commanders DE Chase Young Move Official; 'Fired Up' for Injury Return

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?

By Adam Schultz
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commanders helmet
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera's Mom Dolores Passes Away

By Jeremy Brener
William Jackson III
News

Commanders BREAKING: William Jackson III Traded to Steelers

By Jeremy Brener
T.J. Hockenson
News

BREAKING: Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, Could Make Minnesota Debut vs. Commanders

By Commander Country Staff
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) makes a play against a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
News

Commanders Trade BREAKING: William Jackson III to be Dealt - or Cut

By Jeremy Brener
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Proud of Washington's 'Resilience' After Win vs. Colts

By Adam Schultz