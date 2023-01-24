Giants QB Daniel Jones Signing to Commanders in 2023?

The Washington Commanders could look towards their division rival for a quarterback replacement this offseason.

The Washington Commanders are keeping an eye on the quarterback market this offseason.

While guys like Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady headline the potential players who will play for new teams in 2023, one name is flying under-the-radar and he's very familiar with the Commanders and the NFC East.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a career season, leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in six years. However, because the 2019 first-round pick did not have his fifth-year option exercised, he faces free agency this spring.

Bleacher Report lists the Commanders as one of the teams that should be looking at Jones' availability.

"Wentz will almost certainly be gone, and Heinicke is set to be a free agent in March. If general manager Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera want to finally find an answer at quarterback, eying Jones would be a great start," Bleacher Report writes. "Jones has four years of experience battling NFC East defenses and would be a more dependable option than either Wentz or Heinicke."

The Giants are likely to give Jones a big raise this offseason, but as a restricted free agent, he can decline the offer and sign wherever he chooses.

And there might not be a dish better served cold than joining your division rival and beating your old team after they didn't give you the big contract in the first place.

