Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Washington Favored After Tie?

The Washington Commanders look to settle the score against the New York Giants. But who is favored to win?

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants may have tied two weeks ago, but one team came out on top in the sportsbooks.

The Commanders were 2.5-point favorites, so those who picked the Giants to cover won their bets. In the rematch Sunday night, the Commanders are favored once again, projected to win by 4.5 points according to SI Sportsbook.

Not much has changed between the two teams since their last meeting on Dec. 4. If anything is different, the stakes are higher.

With the tie, this game should determine which team gets the tiebreaker ... assuming there isn't another tie.

The winner of this game will have a much clearer path to get to the playoffs. With both teams at 7-5-1, the winning team will secure the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture with just three games left on the schedule.

Ironically, the Commanders are also 7-5-1 against the spread this season, while the Giants have had better luck. New York is 9-4 against the spread, which is tied for the best record among NFC teams with the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders and Giants are scheduled to kick off Sunday Night Football at 8:15 from FedEx Field.

