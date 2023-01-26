Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett; Commanders Strike Out on Aaron Rodgers?

The Washington Commanders possibly dreamed about a Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers scenario. But that dream ended Thursday.

The New York Jets are the first team to fill their offensive coordinator hole.

According to ESPN, the Jets are hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Hackett spent three seasons as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator before landing a head coaching job with the Broncos. However, his tenure with the Broncos went south quick, going 4-11 despite surrendering a pair of first-round picks in a trade to acquire Russell Wilson. Hackett was fired on Dec. 26.

There was potential for Hackett to fill the offensive coordinator role with the Washington Commanders, in hopes to lure Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

The Packers can save nearly $16 million in cap space should they trade Rodgers after June 1, and it could make sense for the Jets, who struggled this season with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, to sign the former MVP.

Now, the team has Rodgers' offensive coordinator that helped him become the MVP in 2021. Hypothetically, it helps the Jets' chances significantly to land him in an offseason deal.

It doesn't completely rule out the Commanders as a landing spot, but the dream is slowly fading away for Rodgers to play in D.C. next season.

