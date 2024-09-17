NFC East Roundup: Cowboys, Eagles Lose, Commanders in 1st Place After Week 2
Through two weeks the Washington Commanders are 1-1 with a loss on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a win at home against the New York Giants.
Battling in the NFC East Division isn't for the faint of heart as the group has two playoff teams from the 2023 NFL Season in it and the Commanders identified as a dark horse to go from worst to first this year.
After a shocking Week 2 across the board, Washington is not only in the race, but at the top of it. Here's your NFC East roundup.
READ MORE: Commanders WR Comes in Clutch vs. Giants
1st - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (1-1)
What a difference a week makes. Last week, following a double-digit loss to the Buccaneers, some were already calling for the jobs of coaches on the staff.
Likely, that very vocal minority hasn't been satisfied, but they've been kept at bay for another week after the Commanders secured a win, and a divisional tie-breaker over the Giants.
2nd - Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)
Coming off a disappointing loss at the hands of former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons, Eagles fans are not going to appreciate looking up at the Commanders, even if it is Week 2.
Philadelphia has now lost six of its last eight regular season games and faces the undefeated New Orleans Saints on the road next week.
3rd - Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
Speaking of the Saints, they're coming off a Week 2 old fashioned whooping of the Cowboys, winning 44-19.
In that game, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott registered a 78.3 passer rating and threw two intereptions to just one touchdown.
4th - New York Giants (0-2)
Giants head coach Brian Daboll opted not to have a second kicker active on Sunday despite his starter Graham Gano having a lingering groin injury coming into the game.
On the opening kickoff Gano pulled a hamstring, an injury Daboll nor we are medically qualified to connect or not, and from there New York was without a legitimate kicker to try extra points following its three touchdowns scored.
The result was 18 points on those three touchdowns, and a 21-18 loss, adding pain to injury, and several insults about Daboll's decision making.
NFC East Week 3 Matchups
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2), Monday September 23rd at 8:15 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (2-0), Sunday September 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (0-2), Sunday September 22nd at 4:25 p.m. ET
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns (1-1), Sunday September 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET
READ MORE: New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Kicker Sets Franchise Record In Debut
• Commanders Owner Explains Details Behind Stadium Naming Rights
• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery