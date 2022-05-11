'NFC Least': Can Commanders Take Advantage of Easy Schedule?
The 2022 NFL Schedule is set to release Thursday, and Washington Commanders fans are eagerly anticipating when their biggest matchups will take place.
Washington Commanders
Carson Wentz
Jahan Dotson
It's still anyone's guess which prime-time slots the Commanders will slide into this season. But when giving an initial look at Washington's 2022 opponents, there appears to be little opportunity for wins that could serve as a potential playoff stepping-stone when the lights are shining brightest.
NFL on CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place was the Dallas Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.
It doesn't get any prouder for the division that football fans have often labeled the "NFC Least," as the Philadelphia Eagles (.464) and New York Giants (.465) have the third and fourth easiest strength of schedule, respectively.
How Much Does Commanders Rookie Chris Paul Make After Signing Contract?
The seventh-round pick just signed his first NFL contract.
NFL Draft: Washington Commanders Surprise in 2023 First Round Mock
It's clear by early projections of how 2022 will go, nobody has confidence in Washington
How Many Games Will Washington Commanders Win in 2022?
An analytical prediction for how the Commanders will fair on the field this coming season
Of course, the Commanders will face the San Francisco 49ers in their lone trip to the west coast, while meeting with Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers at home. Aside from that, the Commanders will need to play nearly perfect in order to earn league-wide respect despite having the NFL's easiest projected schedule.
Phidarian Mathis
Antonio Gibson
Ron Rivera
Instead of a schedule loaded with prime opportunities to prove playoff worth, the Commanders are stuck with little room for error and could be due for major criticism from the NFL world if at least a double-digit winning season isn't secured by January.