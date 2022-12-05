NFC Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Tie vs. Giants?

Even though the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) tied 20-20 against the New York Giants (7-4-1) on Sunday, the team lost some ground in the NFC playoff race.

Entering the game as the seventh seed in the NFC, the Commanders were knocked down one spot to eighth place after the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) squeaked out a win against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9).

Here's a look at the playoff picture going into Week 14 ...

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6 before Monday Night Football vs. New Orleans Saints)

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4-1)

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

The Commanders may now have the outside spot with the tie, but things could change next week if the Seahawks lose to the Carolina Panthers or the Giants losing to the Eagles.

Washington still controls its own destiny to reach the playoffs, but it could be a challenge. Out of the team's final four games, three come against teams ahead of them in the standings (vs. Giants, @ 49ers, vs. Cowboys). But if the Commanders can take advantage of the rest they will get with the bye week ahead, Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot surgery and the Cowboys potentially resting starters in Week 18, playoffs could be in the cards for Washington.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here