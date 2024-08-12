NFL Insider: Washington Commanders 'Sneaky' Ahead of Upcoming Season
The Washington Commanders are going through somewhat of a rebuilding era entering 2024, but for those who haven't been paying attention, it seems like this "rebuilding" stage of their franchise may be shorter than anticipated due to what the staff was able to do this offseason.
The franchise brought in longtime defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn, who helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl, and he immediately got to work putting together a roster with high-level veteran leadership to join his young core of athletic playmakers that began with the drafting of quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It is easy to understand why the Commanders would be tabbed as a rebuilding team largely due to their recent lack of success, but all things seem to be trending upwards. Daniels saw his first live reps this past weekend in the Commanders' first preseason game and looked sharp in his minimal minutes before the backups were inserted into the game.
Not all starters played, but overall the team looked cohesive despite the fact that pretty much everything is new to them. Based on what the Washington staff was able to do this offseason, NFL insider Peter Schrager wants the league to stop sleeping on the franchise as they head into their first season under the regime.
It is too soon to put this Commanders team to bed without seeing how all their pieces come together. Thus far, things seem to be operating fairly well for all parties, but once adversity strikes it will be interesting to see if this team will be able to come together and buck the notion of a franchise that doesn't know how to win.
