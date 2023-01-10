NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Beef Up O-Line?

The Washington Commanders are heading into the offseason with their sights set on the future.

With the regular season wrapped up and college football crowning a national champion, mock drafts are beginning to act as fodder for the next few months leading up to April's NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders slotted into the 16th pick after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's season finale, which is the exact same selection the team used last year to take Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, the Commanders opted to go for offense again, this time in the trenches, taking Florida interior lineman O'Cyrus Torrence.

"Large human in terms of outright mass," SI writes. "Mainly a guard but has moved out to tackle and handled the duties well in limited snaps. Arms and strength to finish plays. Plays long with heavy hands at the point of attack."

Having versatility on the offensive line is necessary in today's NFL, and Torrence can play inside and outside. With Trai Turner hitting free agency this spring, the void at guard will have to be filled one way or another.

Going through the draft and taking the best interior lineman is certainly a smart solution, especially considering the fact that the team will look to protect a new signal-caller in 2023.

