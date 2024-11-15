NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Grab Top LB
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Washington Commanders find themselves in a strong position to address key needs on their roster.
Now positioned in the middle of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Commanders have shifted their focus from offensive playmakers to strengthening the defense.
Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder projects Washington to select Landon Barton, a standout linebacker from Utah.
Barton, a standout for the Utes, has the tools to develop into a complete NFL linebacker. He comes from a family of athletes, and his natural athleticism is evident on the field.
"Movement skills are the foundation of his game as he has plenty of athleticism and loose hips to be effective in man coverage as well as tighten throwing windows when playing zone," says Holder.
His ability to navigate traffic and execute gap exchanges with ease could make him a seamless fit for the Commanders’ defensive scheme.
However, Barton’s transition to the NFL will require some refinement. Holder points out that Barton struggled against physical offensive linemen in college, highlighting a 2023 matchup against Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga where Barton was outmatched.
“The Ute needs to develop a move to help disengage from blocks and/or learn how to use his quickness and athleticism to slip blocks from offensive linemen claiming to the second level,” Holder explains. "These improvements, combined with added strength, could unlock Barton’s full potential."
With the right draft position and a clear need for young, versatile defenders, the Commanders could see Barton as a perfect addition to their roster in 2025.
