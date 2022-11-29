NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crawling Up After Another Win?

The Washington Commanders are riding the wave of one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment.

By defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, the Commanders are now winners of six of their last seven games, placing them as the third and final wild card in the current playoff picture.

Their win Sunday also helped them move up two spots from No. 19 to 17 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

"The Commanders are slowly creeping up the rankings," SI writes. "The speed at which they’re climbing reflects our ultimate skepticism, but the truth is that they are one of the five best teams against both the pass and the run at this moment. That’s hard to beat."

Despite the jump, the Commanders have yet to command all the respect they could garner. There are four teams with fewer wins than Washington that rank higher in the power rankings ... Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

However, the team has a chance to climb up even further in the final weeks as the team faces four of its final five games against teams that are currently ranked higher than Washington.

The first of those four games comes Sunday when the team travels to the Big Apple to face the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

