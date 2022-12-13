NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Stronger Following Bye?

The Washington Commanders were idle on Sunday, but they were still making moves. Where do they land in this week's power rankings?

The Washington Commanders are getting back into their groove after a relaxing bye week, one which saw their playoff positioning improve.

The Commanders jumped up two spots in the NFC playoff picture after the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks both lost at home.

Washington also saw a boost in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, moving up four spots from No. 17 to 13.

"The Commanders get a massive bye-week boost because their upcoming opponent, the Giants, seems to be in a bit of a deep slide," SI writes. "A win over New York this weekend would make them a virtual lock for the postseason and give us what we had all secretly desired: the entire NFC East in the big dance."

The Commanders have won six of their last eight games after starting the season 1-4. Meanwhile, the Giants, who face the Commanders again this weekend on Sunday Night Football, have won just once in their last six contests. With the teams going in opposite directions, the Commanders could take a massive lead and tiebreaker with a win on Sunday.

Kickoff between the pair of NFC East rivals is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

