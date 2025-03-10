Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Day 1 news and rumors
The NFL's open negotiation window begins at noon ET Monday afternoon marking the first moment teams like the Washington Commanders can try to lure players with expiring contracts to the DMV to come be part of the best story in the league in 2024.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way there are plenty of reasons to want to join the Commanders these days, and with veterans linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz returning, the legitimacy of the team is only going to grow in 2025.
As Day 1 of free agency begins, we'll be keeping tabs on the news and notes here, as Washington races to Super Bowl LX.
COMMANDERS FREE AGENTS
(alphabetical by position group | re-signed | released by team)
C Michael Deiter
CB Michael Davis
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Benjamin St-Juste
DE Clelin Ferrell
DE Jalyn Holmes
DT Jonathan Allen
The team announced the release of Allen, who spent the first eight years of his career in Washington. The Commanders will save $16.5 million against their 2025 salary cap because of the move.
DT Sheldon Day
K Austin Seibert
K Zane Gonzalez
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
LB Bobby Wagner
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
LB Nick Bellore
LT Cornelius Lucas
OL Trent Scott
OLB Dante Fowler Jr.
OLB Mykal Walker
P Tress Way
Re-signed to a one-year deal, reported by JP Finlay.
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Jeff Driskel
RB Jeremy McNichols
S Jeremy Chinn
S Darrick Forrest
TE John Bates
Re-signed to a three-year deal.
TE Zach Ertz
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
WR K.J. Osborn
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Dyami Brown
WR Noah Brown
NEW COMMANDERS
(alphabetical by position group | free agent signed | acquired via trade)
*None of these deals can be finalized until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and are subject to change
WR Deebo Samuel
The Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade for Samuel, pending the completion of a physical. Washington will reportedly send a 5th Round NFL Draft pick in return and agrees to pay all of Samuel's $17.55 million due in 2025.
COMMANDERS TARGETS OFF THE BOARD
(alphabetical by position group)
DL Osa Odighizuwa
Re-signed by the Dallas Cowboys on a new four-year deal according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.
EDGE Harold Landry
Signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
EDGE Khalil Mack
Re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal worth $18 million, via Rapoport.
EDGE Myles Garrett
Re-signed on a four-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, via Rapoport.
OG Trey Smith
Received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Re-signed on a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, via Rapoport.
S Markquese Bell
Re-signed with Dallas Cowboys on a new three-year deal, the team announced.
WR Christian Kirk
Traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 7th Round NFL Draft pick, via Pelissero.
WR DK Metcalf
Traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2nd Round pick in the NFL Draft, via Pelissero and Rapoport.
WR Tee Higgins
Received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.
