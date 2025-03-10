Commander Country

Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Day 1 news and rumors

Monitoring the latest Washington Commanders free agency news including monitoring safety Jeremy Chinn and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
The NFL's open negotiation window begins at noon ET Monday afternoon marking the first moment teams like the Washington Commanders can try to lure players with expiring contracts to the DMV to come be part of the best story in the league in 2024.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way there are plenty of reasons to want to join the Commanders these days, and with veterans linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz returning, the legitimacy of the team is only going to grow in 2025.

As Day 1 of free agency begins, we'll be keeping tabs on the news and notes here, as Washington races to Super Bowl LX.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn.
COMMANDERS FREE AGENTS

(alphabetical by position group | re-signed | released by team)

C Michael Deiter

CB Michael Davis

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Benjamin St-Juste

DE Clelin Ferrell

DE Jalyn Holmes

DT Jonathan Allen

The team announced the release of Allen, who spent the first eight years of his career in Washington. The Commanders will save $16.5 million against their 2025 salary cap because of the move.

DT Sheldon Day

K Austin Seibert

K Zane Gonzalez

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

LB Bobby Wagner

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

LB Nick Bellore

LT Cornelius Lucas

OL Trent Scott

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

OLB Mykal Walker

P Tress Way

Re-signed to a one-year deal, reported by JP Finlay.

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Jeff Driskel

RB Jeremy McNichols

S Jeremy Chinn

S Darrick Forrest

TE John Bates

Re-signed to a three-year deal.

TE Zach Ertz

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

WR K.J. Osborn

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Dyami Brown

WR Noah Brown

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
NEW COMMANDERS

(alphabetical by position group | free agent signed | acquired via trade)

*None of these deals can be finalized until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and are subject to change

WR Deebo Samuel

The Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade for Samuel, pending the completion of a physical. Washington will reportedly send a 5th Round NFL Draft pick in return and agrees to pay all of Samuel's $17.55 million due in 2025.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
COMMANDERS TARGETS OFF THE BOARD

(alphabetical by position group)

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Re-signed by the Dallas Cowboys on a new four-year deal according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

EDGE Harold Landry

Signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

EDGE Khalil Mack

Re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal worth $18 million, via Rapoport.

EDGE Myles Garrett

Re-signed on a four-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, via Rapoport.

OG Trey Smith

Received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

OT Ronnie Stanley

Re-signed on a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, via Rapoport.

S Markquese Bell

Re-signed with Dallas Cowboys on a new three-year deal, the team announced.

WR Christian Kirk

Traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 7th Round NFL Draft pick, via Pelissero.

WR DK Metcalf

Traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2nd Round pick in the NFL Draft, via Pelissero and Rapoport.

WR Tee Higgins

Received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

