Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Day 2 news and rumors
The NFL's open negotiation window begins at noon ET Monday afternoon marking the first moment teams like the Washington Commanders can try to lure players with expiring contracts to the DMV to come be part of the best story in the league in 2024.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way there are plenty of reasons to want to join the Commanders these days, and with veterans linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz returning, the legitimacy of the team is only going to grow in 2025.
As Day 1 of free agency begins, we'll be keeping tabs on the news and notes here, as Washington races to Super Bowl LX.
COMMANDERS FREE AGENTS
(alphabetical by position group | re-signed | signing elsewhere)
C Michael Deiter
CB Michael Davis
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Benjamin St-Juste
DE Clelin Ferrell
DE Jalyn Holmes
DT Jonathan Allen
The team announced the release of Allen, who spent the first eight years of his career in Washington. The Commanders will save $16.5 million against their 2025 salary cap because of the move.
On Tuesday morning Allen agreed to a three year deal worth up to $60 million with the Minnesota Vikings.
DT Sheldon Day
K Austin Seibert
K Zane Gonzalez
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
LB Bobby Wagner
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
LB Nick Bellore
LT Cornelius Lucas
Agreed to sign with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
OL Trent Scott
OLB Dante Fowler Jr.
OLB Mykal Walker
P Tress Way
Re-signed to a one-year deal, reported by JP Finlay.
QB Marcus Mariota
QB Jeff Driskel
RB Jeremy McNichols
S Jeremy Chinn
Chinn is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, via Garafolo, on a two-year deal worth around $16 million.
S Darrick Forrest
TE John Bates
Re-signed to a three-year deal.
TE Zach Ertz
Re-signed to a one-year deal.
WR K.J. Osborn
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Dyami Brown
Signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one year deal worth up to $12 million, via Garafolo.
WR Noah Brown
NEW COMMANDERS
(alphabetical by position group | free agent signed | acquired via trade)
*None of these deals can be finalized until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and are subject to change
DT Javon Kinlaw
Commanders and Kinlaw have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, via Rapoport.
LT Laremy Tunsil
The five-time Pro Bowl tackle is being traded to the Commanders in a trade package that allows the team to keep their first and second round picks this year.
WR Deebo Samuel
The Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade for Samuel, pending the completion of a physical. Washington will reportedly send a 5th Round NFL Draft pick in return and agrees to pay all of Samuel's $17.55 million due in 2025.
READ MORE: Commanders Trade For OT Laremy Tunsil, Send Four Picks to Texans
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Cowboys star WR with Dan Quinn ties visiting Commanders
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team