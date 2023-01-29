Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 29 EAGLES BEAT 49ERS IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP The Washington Commanders will watch their NFC East rival play in Super Bowl LVII in two weeks time.

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed the first spot in the Super Bowl after a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers' game was defined by injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson as the Eagles cruised to a win thanks to 148 rushing yards.

The Eagles will play the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

JAN 29 BIENIEMY WAIT? Are the Commanders dragging their feet? Or just patiently playing by the rules?

Coach Ron Rivera has yet to hire an offensive coordinator to replace the fired Scott Turner, and the AFC title game on Sunday may be one reason why. The Commanders have put in a request for permission to interview Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy and according to NFL Network he’s “emerged as a potential key candidate” in D.C.

Bieniemy, who is also on the insources say. He also was request list of the Jets, Titans and Ravens, will work today in Chiefs vs. Bengals, after which Washington hopes to get a visit.

JAN 28 FOSTER COMEBACK? Former Washington Commanders linebacker Reuben Foster hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, but he's trying another comeback ...

This time in the USFL.

Last time we checked in on Foster, the Seattle Seahawks hosted him for a summer workout. That didn't work out, but Foster, now 28, this week will sign with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in another comeback attempt.

He was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, despite an injury risk, and then in 2018 was dealt a two-game suspension after committing a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Weeks later, Foster was arrested for domestic violence and the 49ers cut him shortly after

In 2019, Washington claimed Foster off waivers shortly after he was cut by San Francisco, but he never played a down as a member of the organization as during his first practice in 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. Still recovering from the injury a season later, he was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in 2020 ... and there wasn't much positive movement there before he was released.

JAN 20 LENO NAMED FINALIST FOR ALAN PAGE COMMUNITY AWARD Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is one of five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, the "highest honor" the Players Association can give to someone.

Leno, along with Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Jones (New England Patriots), Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders) and Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are on the shortlist for the award.

Each player will receive a $10,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will be announced on Feb. 8.

JAN 19 INTERNATIONAL HOSTS ANNOUNCED FOR 2023 The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in the UK. And the 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular-season games in Germany.

The Commanders are scheduled to play the Patriots on the "road" next season, meaning that the game could take place in Germany. If the Commanders are tabbed to play the Patriots in Germany, it would mark just the second time Washington would head overseas for a game.

JAN 16 COWBOYS ELIMINATE TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS The NFC East has three teams in the Divisional Round after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

With the win, Tom Brady's season comes to an end before he hits free agency this spring.

The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

JAN 15 NFC EAST RIVALS TO MEET IN DIVISIONAL ROUND The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the win, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round.

JAN 14 NFL WILD CARD SATURDAY The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang Saturday.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The lopsided start in the first half came thanks to five Jaguars turnovers … including four Trevor Lawrence interceptions.

But … the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville.

Lawrence rebounded by throwing three second-half touchdown passes to pace the comeback for Jacksonville.

The 49ers will host the highest-remaining NFC playoff team, while the Jaguars await their opponent based off of Sunday’s results.

JAN 13 JEREMY REAVES NAMED ALL-PRO Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Reaves was named as a First-Team All-Pro on special teams.

Reaves, 26, is a fifth-year pro who hadn't made the 53-man roster out of training camp in any season before this year. However, his talents were recognized by Ron Rivera and the coaching staff during training camp as he made the final team and balled out as one of the top special teams players in the league.

Reaves was also named to the NFC Pro Bowl team and a Players' Selection First-Team All-Pro.

JAN 9 WASHINGTON SIGNS FUTURES The Washington Commanders announced that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. The list:

CB Troy Apke

DE William Bradley-King

WR Alex Erickson

CB DaMarcus Fields

QB Jake Fromm

G Nolan Laufenberg

WR Kyric McGowan

T Aaron Monteiro

G Keaton Sutherland

Fromm, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills out of Georgia in 2020. Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason and in 2021, he got on the field with the Giants. He's spent time on the Commanders practice squad since then.

JAN 7 SCHERFF, JAGS MAKE PLAYOFFS The Washington Commanders may not be in the playoffs this year, but a familiar face will be.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, offensive lineman Brandon Scherff punched his ticket to the playoffs. He started every game for the Jaguars this season.

Scherff played for Washington from 2015-21, and now makes his third playoff appearance.

JAN 5 HAMLIN AWAKE Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam.

Hamlin has been in the hospital since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest in the MNF game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

JAN 4 SAM HOWELL STARTS Despite earlier reports Washington would start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in Sunday's season finale, it was rookie Sam Howell seen taking first reps when practice began on Wednesday.

Furthermore, when the passers and receiver broke away to throw routes, Howell was throwing to starters like Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson.

Ron Rivera confirmed in his press conference that Howell would start the Week 18 finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

JAN 4 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS GOING BACK TO HEINICKE One week after quarterback Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke as the team's starter, it's being reported Washington is reversing course.

While Heinicke is expected to be the starter, the same report says rookie Sam Howell will also get playing time, making his NFL debut in the final week of the regular season.

As of now, the team has yet to confirm.

All of this would suggest that

Carson Wentz is getting benched (again) ... even as coach Ron Rivera is saying he has "no regrets'' about the fateful decision to start Wentz in last week's playoff-hopes-killing loss to the Browns.

The 7-8-1 Commanders are probably wise to begin the experiment with the rookie Howell, as there is little else to be accomplished here against 12-4 Dallas, which is playoff-bound and still trying to win the NFC East.

JAN 3 NFL HAS NO ANSWER FOR BILLS-BENGALS RESUMPTION The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the continuation of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

All Week 18 games will currently be played as scheduled.

JAN 2 MNF SUSPENDED AFTER SCARY FALL The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are currently suspending play after one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

There is no timetable for when the game will return to action.

JAN 2 COMMANDERS PLAY COWBOYS LATE The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, the NFL announced today.

The NFC East games are the only games not on the west coast slated for the later time slot.

Sunday Night Football will be between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on NBC.

JAN 1 COMMANDERS ELIMINATED The day started with the Washington Commanders controlling their own playoff destiny, but it ended in the worst outcome possible.

By virtue of the wins from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, the Commanders are eliminated from the playoffs.

At 7-8-1, the Commanders hold the 10th seed in the NFC with no chance of getting in the top 7.

JAN 1 WENTZ WOBBLY Carson Wentz is the "new'' Commanders starter today ... and it isn't working.

He has opened 2 of 6 for 13 yards with two interceptions in a little more than a quarter.

That's right. At home against the Browns, Wentz has ... two completions. And two interceptions.

And some in the audience at FedEx are already chanting for a change to Taylor Heinicke.

DEC 31 CURL DOUBTFUL; APKE, PATTERSON ELEVATED VS. BROWNS The Washington Commanders are elevating running back Jaret Patterson and cornerback Troy Apke from the practice squad.

The moves come after Antonio Gibson was ruled out and Kam Curl's status was switched to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Commanders host the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

DEC 30 CHARLES LENO NAMED NFLPA COMMUNITY MVP Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

He pledged more than $90,000 in donations, gifts and experiences through his foundation's work during the "25 Days of Leno Claus" initiative.

Leno has also been named the Commanders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, where the winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors in February.

DEC 28 CARSON WENTZ STARTING FOR COMMANDERS Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he needed to speak with his team before making a final decision on his starting quarterback moving forward.

With reports coming out Wednesday morning, it appears he has done so and has made the decision to move back to quarterback Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, with a playoff-clinching scenario in play.

DEC 26 JOSH NORMAN WORKS OUT FOR PANTHERS The Carolina Panthers are bringing in cornerback Josh Norman for a workout.

Norman, 35, played four seasons with Washington from 2016-19, but his first NFL home was in Carolina.

Norman made the 2015 Pro Bowl in his final season with the Panthers, where the team went all the way to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos.

If signed, Norman would replace budding star Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

DEC 24 HEINICKE BENCHED FOR WENTZ The Washington Commanders are changing quarterbacks.

After two consecutive turnovers in the fourth quarter and a 16-point deficit, the Commanders are inserting Carson Wentz into the game for Heinicke.

Heinicke's day ends with 13 completions on 18 attempts for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

DEC 21 COMMANDERS SENDING 4 TO PRO BOWL The Washington Commanders will be well-represented at this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who surpassed 1000 yards for the season on Sunday against the New York Giants, was the lone offensive starter.

On defense, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen made it for the second straight year.

The Commanders will also be represented by punter Tress Way and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves.

Daron Payne and Montez Sweat have been named as alternates.

DEC 18 CHASE YOUNG OUT VS. GIANTS The team, media, and the fans have all been wondering when defensive end Chase Young might make his debut.

Young hasn't stepped on the playing field once as a member of the Commanders' defense.

Yet that unit has been the bright spot on a team with their playoff destiny in hand.

Hopes of getting No. 99 on the field this weekend against the New York Giants have all but evaporated according to reports on Sunday morning, however.

Now, everyone will turn towards Washington's road contest against the San Francisco 49ers to see if maybe that's when Chase gets on the field for the first time in over a year.

DEC 17 COMMANDERS MAKE 2 MOVES AHEAD OF GIANTS GAME The Washington Commanders are activating offensive lineman Wes Martin and clearing defensive lineman Efe Obada ahead of their Sunday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.

Obada was questionable with a finger injury, but he'll suit up against the Giants. Martin has not made an appearance for the Commanders since Week 4.

DEC 12 CARSON WENTZ BACK The Washington Commanders are activating Carson Wentz from injured reserve today.

Wentz last played in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears where he broke his thumb and required surgery. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.

DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if he does return to the NFC East it'll have to be with New York who the Washington Commanders face next weekend.

Even if Beckham signed with the Giants, it would be unreasonable to expect he'd be ready to play next Sunday night.

Reportedly, the reason no offer was made is out of concerns he may not be available at all in 2022. Making it less likely Washington will see it's old divisional foe, this season.

DEC 6 LENO NAME WPMOY NOMINEE All 32 teams named one player to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This season, that honor for Washington belongs to offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Leno, 31, signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason.

DEC 5 KNEE CAP - OUCH Washington starting center Tyler Larsen exited the 20-20 tie with the Giants with a leg injury and was carted off the field. ... and now there is a report about the severity of the injury, The Athletic saying that Larsen sustained a dislocated kneecap and that "this could be a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year'' for Larsen, who endured an Achilles injury last season.

DEC 5 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS LOSE LINEBACKER It was reported and confirmed on Monday that team captain Cole Holcomb had foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the NFL season following.

DEC 4 NO CHASE YOUNG FOR WEEK 13 AT NEW YORK GIANTS The Washington Commanders will reportedly wait until after the bye week when the team hosts the Giants for Week 15 to bring back defensive end Chase Young (knee).

DEC 1 JOEY SLYE NAMED ST PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye is taking home some hardware.

Slye made all 13 of his field goal attempts during the month of November, where the Commanders went 3-1. In Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Slye made four field goals and two extra points in the upset win.

