PICK SIX! Commanders Start Hot vs. Texans, Take Early Lead

The Washington Commanders are picking up right where they left off last week.

The Commanders are on the board first after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills on the game's second drive.

Here's a look at the interception ...

It's Fuller's first interception of the season. The last time he picked off a pass came all the way back in Week 6 of last season against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The pick-six off Mills is the first touchdown of Fuller's seven-year career.

The Commanders defense needs to continue to pounce on the inconsistent Mills if the team is going to win another game this afternoon.

Even with defensive end Chase Young still sidelined, Cole Holcomb and David Mayo injured, the unit continues to impress even when it is not 100 percent.

“All play together, you know, good defenses got to hunt,” Fuller said earlier this season. “Football isn’t a game of perfect, a guy misses a tackle, we all hunting and making up for it quick before those extra yards. That’s the thing about the NFL, week in, week out, you going against top guys, its definitely going to be all us guys playing as one.”

The Commanders hold a 7-0 lead over the Texans midway through the first quarter.

