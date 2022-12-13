Playoff Bound? Commanders Hold Destiny In Their Own Hands

The Washington Commanders started the season 1-4 and have since hit a hot streak that now leaves them with their playoff destiny right where it needs to be - in their hands.

The Washington Commanders have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past two months.

After starting the season in the worst way possible that saw them at 1-4 after five games, a quarterback change due to injury has flipped the script.

Washington hasn't looked back since. Carson Wentz went out with a thumb injury, and in stepped Taylor Heinicke. Six wins in eight games include good performances against the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and a game against the Minnesota Vikings that Ron Rivera's men should have won.

After their hot streak, Washington would find itself in the sixth seed if the playoffs started today with a 7-5-1 record - how times change.

​Now comes perhaps Washington's biggest game of the season. After a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium last time out, the Commanders are at FedEx Field for the return bout.

Playing in games with so much on the line has been a theme for Rivera's team of late, and for the most part, they have passed with flying colors. The Commanders had several chances to beat the Giants but couldn't capitalize.

Now third in the NFC East standings, the Commanders can consolidate their position with a win against the Giants in what is a now flexed Sunday Night Football game.

Rivera and his coaching staff have repeatedly stated they love the team's resilience, and after a poor start that had their season on a knife's edge, the script was flipped and how they sit at 7-5 as they control their playoff destiny.

While likely not catching the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys, for Rivera's team to secure a playoff berth after losing four out of its first five games is a serious achievement.

Once in the postseason, anything can happen, so this Commanders story could still have a couple of good chapters left in it.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here