Bengals Game Rated Toughest for Commanders’ Start
“You wanna make sure your identity's right and how we play. I think that's an important part of things because it is one game, but it's an important one because we get to show our identity, our style and how we like to play,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said this week as his team prepares to visit the Buccaneers for Week 1. “More (than) anything I think when you and our fans watch us play, they're gonna say, 'Man, these guys are really tough. They really bring it, they finish on plays', and if the identity comes across like that, oftentimes the winds as you're moving through the season go in your favor based on that type of play style, attitude and how we do things. So, we're really looking forward to showing that."
To do that, Washington will have to play aggressively for 60 minutes against a Tampa Bay squad that has made the playoffs four years in a row and won the NFC South Division three straight seasons.
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Reveals Plan vs. Buccaneers
According to a recent poll conducted by Locked On Commanders, however, Week 1 is tough but it’s not the toughest game in the opening quarter of the year.
That distinction goes to the Cincinnati Bengals who Washington will face on the road in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.
“The third week, Cincinnati will have two games of film, -- Buccaneers, Giants blitz a lot, good film, showing what game adjustments we make, and how Jayden reacts under pressure, what throws he can make, if he can stay in the pocket, or quick to run!!!!!!,” said one Washington fan who voted for that Bengals matchup as the toughest.
Another said, “Bucs…the Bengals are soft,” and clearly is not sold that Week 3 will be as tough as the 76 percent majority thinks they will.
Week 1 against the Buccaneers did come in second with 18 percent of the votes but not necessarily because of what they do as a team with one fan responding, “First game is always the toughest.”
The Week 2 home game against the New York Giants drew just five percent of votes with one who selected that contest saying, “I'm going to go with the Giants. Doesn't matter if everyone says they will be bad, they beat us every year.”
In the past four seasons under head coach Ron Rivera the Commanders went 2-5-1 against the NFC East Division rival, fully supporting that fan’s reasoning for voting among the minority.
Of course, under Rivera Washington only lost one season opener. So we’re sure some fans would like to see that bit of recent history continue into this new era of Commanders football.
The Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 earned just one percent of the vote.
READ MORE: Commanders Trade for Bills Cornerback in Proposed Deal
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Cut Veteran WR Ahead of Bucs Matchup
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels