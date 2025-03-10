Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
The Washington Commanders are not going to have Dyami Brown on offense next year.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Brown is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
READ MORE: Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Day 1 news and rumors
Brown to the Jags
The move for Jacksonville comes days after the team traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, so Brown can slot right in and compete for the No. 2 role next to Brian Thomas Jr., who had a sensational rookie season in Duval County.
With the Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel, a return to D.C. for Brown was never likely, so Washington moves on from its former third-round pick.
Washington will continue to search for weapons to add around star quarterback Jayden Daniels during free agency and the draft.
READ MORE: Commanders predicted to sign $71 million pass rusher in free agency
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star looking forward to playing with Deebo Samuel
• Commanders could sign Super Bowl champion to replace Jonathan Allen
• Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders
• Commanders trade target Myles Garrett's situation with Browns gets more dramatic