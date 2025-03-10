Commander Country

Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team

The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to a promising wide receiver in free agency.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates after a play in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are not going to have Dyami Brown on offense next year.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Brown is signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown to the Jags

The move for Jacksonville comes days after the team traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, so Brown can slot right in and compete for the No. 2 role next to Brian Thomas Jr., who had a sensational rookie season in Duval County.

With the Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel, a return to D.C. for Brown was never likely, so Washington moves on from its former third-round pick.

Washington will continue to search for weapons to add around star quarterback Jayden Daniels during free agency and the draft.

