The way this was understood by most fans, the Washington Commanders were to unveil a statue of former star safety Sean Taylor prior to Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons to recognize and honor Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his tragic.

Instead ... in the eyes of many observers, the organization botched the "statue,'' which actually appears to be a wire mannequin with no real resemblance to the player, except it is wearing No. 21.

Prior to Washington’s game against the Falcons at FedEx Field, the team (which has its players wearing "21'' on its helmets) held a ceremony to show off the new memorial to Taylor, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at his Florida home in November 2007.

But when the curtain was (clumsily) pulled back, the glass-enclosed likeness of Taylor put on display something many believe falls short of dignified.

The figure that now stands on the main concourse at FedEx Field seems to be wearing a pair of Adidas soccer cleats, fails to include Taylor's trademark tape on his face mask, and seems to be sporting a uniform full of mismatched pieces.

As former NFL player (and former Washington team member) Will Blackmon wrote, "Nike Jersey, Reebok Pants, Adidas shoes on a wire. Looks like a last minute project to me.''

The Washington franchise has in recent years on numerous occasions botched attempts to recognize its past in a classy way ... and is being found guilty now of the same.

