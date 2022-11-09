SWAT Team In The Booth?! Vikings Announcers Recall 'Oddest Day' at Commanders' FedEx Field

Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field was supposed to be a feel-good story for the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. But for a trio of Minnesota announcers, they will remember the game for a vastly different and scary reason.

The trio of Chris Hawkey, Paul Allen, and Pete Bercich were heckled by a drunk Commanders fan who also threw food at the announcers in the booth. Hawkey told The Power Trip Morning Show on KFAN in Minneapolis on Monday that it was the oddest day in his career.

“That was the oddest day doing this job I ever had in I don’t know 13 years of doing this job,” Hawkey said. “That’s the weirdest day of all.”

With Paul Allen and Hawkey keeping each other from getting to the Washington fan as the pair's anger rose, a team member went to look for security. And they found it. But not the type of security they were expecting.

It was in the form of a SWAT team…At a football game? That’s right.

“These three giant badasses with M-16’s or whatever kind of guns they had come into our booth and I bump into them – and I turn around and see who it is and I look over and now PA’s leaning out of the booth screaming at the guy,” Hawkey said.

Seeing that at a football game is quite something. But for Allen, he hopes it is the last time he does.

“We all can now say with three members of SWAT in an announcers booth toting assault rifles, I’ve never seen that in my life and I hope I never see it again,” Allen said.

All of that commotion because a fan went a little too far.

At least Minnesota won the game. But the next time the Vikings are due to play at FedEx Field, the trio of Paul Allen, Chris Hawkey, and Pete Bercich might have second thoughts about calling the game.

