Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?

Byron Leftwich is looking for a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him after four seasons as their offensive coordinator.

Sources told Pewter Report Tuesday morning that the team will move on from Leftwich.

After teaming up with Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl two years ago, Leftwich and the Bucs offense regressed to the middle of the league, ranking 15th this past season in total yards. This season, the Bucs averaged 364.7 yards per game while scoring just 18.4 points, good for 25th in the league.

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the season following a three-year stint with the team. Now, the team is looking for his replacement and Leftwich could be a top candidate.

As a Washington D.C. native, Leftwich could welcome a return home if Ron Rivera is open to adding him on the staff.

While he hasn't worked with Rivera before, he has experience in the Super Bowl, and very few candidates in the search have the accomplishments Leftwich has.

The offensive coordinator search so far has been rather quiet. The team plans to interview Darrell Bevell and quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, but few others have emerged in the search, at least publicly.

Whoever becomes the new offensive coordinator will have to build the Commanders offense around Sam Howell, the only rostered quarterback expected to be on the team next season, or a free agent coming into town.

