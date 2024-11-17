Three Games Commanders Fans Should Watch for Sunday's Week 11
The Washington Commanders are recovering from their 26-18 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and this is the second Sunday of the season that will see them on the couch.
That gives them a chance to sit down with their fans and the rest of America and watch all the drama and chaos of an NFL Sunday unfold.
Here are three games the Commanders and their fans should look into for Week 11's Sunday schedule:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
The Commanders will face the Titans in Week 13, so that's a future opponent to keep an eye on. Also, there's a chance that the Commanders could meet up with the Vikings in a potential playoff setting, so seeing how they operate could help down the line.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
This game should be on local cable in the DMV as the Ravens fight for first place in the AFC North against their biggest rival in the Steelers.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
The Chiefs are putting their perfect record on the line against the Bills, who lost to them in the AFC Divisional Round a year ago.
A rematch this afternoon should be an exciting one.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Bobby Wagner Sheds Light on How to Rebound from Losing Streak
• NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Grab Top LB
• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game
• Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone