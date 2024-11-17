Commander Country

Three Games Commanders Fans Should Watch for Sunday's Week 11

The Washington Commanders are on the couch today. What games should they watch alongside their fans?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are recovering from their 26-18 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and this is the second Sunday of the season that will see them on the couch.

That gives them a chance to sit down with their fans and the rest of America and watch all the drama and chaos of an NFL Sunday unfold.

Here are three games the Commanders and their fans should look into for Week 11's Sunday schedule:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Commanders will face the Titans in Week 13, so that's a future opponent to keep an eye on. Also, there's a chance that the Commanders could meet up with the Vikings in a potential playoff setting, so seeing how they operate could help down the line.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

This game should be on local cable in the DMV as the Ravens fight for first place in the AFC North against their biggest rival in the Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Chiefs are putting their perfect record on the line against the Bills, who lost to them in the AFC Divisional Round a year ago.

A rematch this afternoon should be an exciting one.

