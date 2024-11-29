Commander Country

Titans Offense Could Be Sneaky vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders are facing a Tennessee Titans offense that's figuring things out.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders should be favored this week against a three-win Tennessee Titans squad at home, but they shouldn't underestimate their opponent.

The Titans are coming off a big win against the Houston Texans on the road where their offense had arguably its best performance of the season.

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is preparing his team for the test.

“I was with [Tennessee Titans RB] Tony [Pollard] in Dallas," Whitt Jr. said. "He can run the ball really well. He can make people miss with not necessarily just running through him, but he can make his feet disappear, he can get on the edge. They're doing a very nice job with the quarterback, moving him, sending his reads a certain way, giving him the ability to get the ball out outside and vertical. He has some vertical threats."

If the Commanders aren't careful, the Titans offense could come up from behind and surprise them with weapons that have been overlooked all season long.

The Commanders and Titans are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Northwest Stadium.

Published
Jeremy Brener
