Tom Brady to Sign With Commanders? Here's What Betting Odds Say

The Washington Commanders are a longshot to sign Tom Brady. However, they have better odds than majority of the league.

The Washington Commanders are once again looking at the veteran quarterback market this offseason and they will have several different options to explore.

While other free agents like Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson could be under center for the Commanders next season, Washington could absolutely swing for the fences and try to land the greatest quarterback of all-time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are +2000 odds to be the team Brady takes his next snap with, 10th-best in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the bookie's favorite with +250, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are likely to release Derek Carr and are coached by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Brady, 45, is an impending free agent after his contract expires with the Buccaneers, who were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in a 31-14 loss.

There is also a chance that Brady decides to finally hang up his cleats and call it a career after 23 seasons in the NFL. However, given how last year's retirement went, it's not out of the imagination to think Brady will return for a 24th season.

The question is, which uniform will he be wearing?

