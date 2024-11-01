Trade Targets Who Could Make an Impact for Commanders Ahead of Deadline
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Washington Commanders should focus on trades that not only boost their roster now but also set them up for future success.
General Manager Adam Peters could be active in targeting key upgrades, particularly on defense and in positions where depth is needed.
With this in mind, here are three trades the Commanders could make that fit into the organization's long-term plans before the deadline.
Greg Newsome II: Cornerback, Cleveland Browns
Adding Greg Newsome II could immediately elevate Washington’s secondary. Known for his versatility, Newsome can excel both outside and in the slot, a valuable trait for the Commanders as they face a challenging NFC East.
With the ability to match up against speedy receivers and play instinctively, Newsome would add reliability to a secondary that has struggled with consistency. His addition could transform the defensive backfield into a more flexible and dynamic unit.
Washington would have to see significant potential with the 2021 first-round pick in its scheme to acquire his fully guaranteed fifth-year rookie contract salary of $13.4 million.
Harold Landry III: Edge Rusher, Tennessee Titans
Harold Landry III brings energy and proven pass-rushing talent to the field, making him a solid fit for Washington’s defense. Although Landry recently recovered from an ACL injury, he still possesses the speed and bend that makes him a threat off the edge.
Adding Landry would support and add to this defensive line allowing the Commanders to rotate their linemen and keep it fresh. Landry’s skill set could provide the extra pressure needed to disrupt high-powered offenses and give them a spark in a season where the D-Line hasn't been that strong.
The Titans have already started making trades as they focus on rebuilding, and Landry stands out as an appealing target. At 28, he’s been productive with 45.5 career sacks and remains under contract for two more seasons.
Tutu Atwell: Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
Tutu Atwell could bring a dynamic edge to Washington’s receiving corps. Known for his blazing speed, Atwell excels as a deep threat who can stretch the field and open up options underneath.
His addition would give quarterback Jayden Daniels another weapon to work with and help the offense add explosive plays to its arsenal. Atwell’s agility and ability to create separation could complement Terry McLaurin, diversifying the offense and making the Commanders’ passing attack more formidable.
Atwell is in the final year of his rookie deal and recently turned 25 years old. This would be a prove-it scenario for the player.
Acquiring these players could help the Commanders make a late-season surge, addressing critical areas of their roster and strengthening both their defense and offense as they aim to compete in a tough NFC East.
