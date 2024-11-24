Commander Country

Two Commanders Cornerbacks Headline Inactives List vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will be without two cornerback against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kade Kimble

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a 7-4 record and rolling into Week 12 with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, an NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders are looking to prove themselves as a playoff team with a huge win.

The Commanders learned on Friday that they'd be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the four-time Pro Bowl arrived from the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. He's now missing his third straight game since he was traded to Washington.

Here's how the Commanders' inactives played out for Week 12 against the Cowboys:

  • QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
  • CB Emmanual Forbes Jr.
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • LB Dominique Hampton
  • OG Chris Paul

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will be out alongside Lattimore, which is a big hit to the secondary.

The storyline that could determine the game is the Commanders' ability to get their rushing attack going early. Dallas has struggled to defend the run thus far, and Washington can expose that with their two solid running backs.

The Cowboys will be without two notable players as well -- as cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive lineman Zack Martin stayed in the DFW with their injuries.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Kade on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys

• Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys

• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better

• Commanders 'Going to Give' Cowboys Plenty to Defend Says Zimmer

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News