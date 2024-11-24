Two Commanders Cornerbacks Headline Inactives List vs. Cowboys
With a 7-4 record and rolling into Week 12 with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, an NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders are looking to prove themselves as a playoff team with a huge win.
The Commanders learned on Friday that they'd be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the four-time Pro Bowl arrived from the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. He's now missing his third straight game since he was traded to Washington.
Here's how the Commanders' inactives played out for Week 12 against the Cowboys:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Emmanual Forbes Jr.
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OG Chris Paul
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will be out alongside Lattimore, which is a big hit to the secondary.
The storyline that could determine the game is the Commanders' ability to get their rushing attack going early. Dallas has struggled to defend the run thus far, and Washington can expose that with their two solid running backs.
The Cowboys will be without two notable players as well -- as cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive lineman Zack Martin stayed in the DFW with their injuries.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys
• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better
• Commanders 'Going to Give' Cowboys Plenty to Defend Says Zimmer