Skip to main content

Undefeated Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: Carson Wentz's Revenge?

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team and replacement Jalen Hurts. Can Washington hand Philadelphia its first loss?

The Washington Commanders face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East Week 3 Battle from FedEx Field on Sunday.

Safe to say, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had this week circled on his calendar for months. Facing his old team in the Eagles, Wentz looks to add to his seven passing touchdowns through the first two weeks, tied for the best in the NFL. 

Washington looks to rebound after a disappointing Week 2 defeat to the Detroit Lions. Wentz bounced back from a poor first half to finish the day completing 30 of his 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. 

Meanwhile, Wentz's replacement Jalen Hurts is fresh off completing 83.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 333 yards and racking up three touchdowns in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington's defense has allowed the most plays (four) of 40 yards or more through the first two games in the NFL. 

Offensive consistency and limiting a dangerous Philadelphia offense are major keys to a win on Sunday. The Commanders are on a quest to get back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last season. 

INJURY NOTE: After the Commanders placed starter Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury, they signed veteran center Nick Martin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

ODDS: Washington is 6.5-point underdogs to the Eagles.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Play

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Dunks on Commanders After Historic Week 2 Performance

The Washington Commanders were one of many teams to pass on Amon-Ra St. Brown during the 2021 NFL Draft. And the Detroit Lions receiver made them regret it last weekend.

By Jeremy Brener
carson wentz 1
Play

'It's An Exciting Time': Carson Wentz Preparing to Play Eagles

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz spent five years with the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with them. But now he's on the other sideline for the first time.

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
Play

Commanders Facing Several Challenges vs. Eagles; Can Washington Overcome It?

Carson Wentz is leading the Washington Commanders against his former team this weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go to 3-0 on the leadership of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

By Jeremy Brener

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Ron Rivera on linebacker Jamin Davis' inconsistent play in his second season. 

"Well, a little inconsistency," Rivera said. "Again, as a young guy, he’s going to learn and grow but, hey, we’re running out of time as far as that’s concerned.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown
News

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Dunks on Commanders After Historic Week 2 Performance

By Jeremy Brener
carson wentz 1
News

'It's An Exciting Time': Carson Wentz Preparing to Play Eagles

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
News

Commanders Facing Several Challenges vs. Eagles; Can Washington Overcome It?

By Jeremy Brener
London Fletcher
News

Chance at Canton: Two Former Commanders Nominated To Pro HOF Class of 2023

By Nathaniel Marrero
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) and tight end John Bates (87) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL Season.
News

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Offense Will 'Carry Team'

By David Harrison
James Smith-Williams, Washington Commanders, Jessica Rapfogel, USA Today
News

Commanders Injury Update: DE James Smith-Williams Added to Report

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl may be ready to return to help his team host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.
News

Will Commanders Get Safety Kamren Curl Back Against Eagles?

By David Harrison
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders Snap Counts: Jahan Dotson's Role Growing?

By Jeremy Brener