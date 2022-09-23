The Washington Commanders face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East Week 3 Battle from FedEx Field on Sunday.

Safe to say, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had this week circled on his calendar for months. Facing his old team in the Eagles, Wentz looks to add to his seven passing touchdowns through the first two weeks, tied for the best in the NFL.

Washington looks to rebound after a disappointing Week 2 defeat to the Detroit Lions. Wentz bounced back from a poor first half to finish the day completing 30 of his 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Wentz's replacement Jalen Hurts is fresh off completing 83.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 333 yards and racking up three touchdowns in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington's defense has allowed the most plays (four) of 40 yards or more through the first two games in the NFL.

Offensive consistency and limiting a dangerous Philadelphia offense are major keys to a win on Sunday. The Commanders are on a quest to get back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last season.

INJURY NOTE: After the Commanders placed starter Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury, they signed veteran center Nick Martin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

ODDS: Washington is 6.5-point underdogs to the Eagles.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET



LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Ron Rivera on linebacker Jamin Davis' inconsistent play in his second season.

"Well, a little inconsistency," Rivera said. "Again, as a young guy, he’s going to learn and grow but, hey, we’re running out of time as far as that’s concerned.

