'They Couldn't Have Picked a Better Name': Former Washington TE Sounds Off on Commanders Moniker

The Washington Commanders are just a day away from playing their first football game under their new permanent name.

Even though it's been six months since the franchise made the change, there's still some mixed feedback from fans, players and critics about the name change.

However, former Washington tight end Vernon Davis had nothing but props to give about the team's new name.

“It just makes sense for them to have that name. They couldn’t have picked a better name than the Commanders,” Davis told USA Today. “Of course, everyone loves the old name, but hey look, time changes, things are different and we have to learn to adapt and really get behind this team and support them.”

Davis played the final four seasons of his 14-year career for Washington, his hometown team. During his tenure with the team, he caught 122 passes for 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns. In his best season in 2017, he recorded 43 receptions for 648 yards and three scores.

Davis grew up in the DMV area as a fan of Washington and understands why fans may not warm up to the Commanders moniker right away, but he feels the name represents the citizens of the area.

“I think the DMV has already bought into it because Commanders represents what Washington, D.C. really is.” said Davis to Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously. “I mean we are talking about the nation’s capital."

The Commanders take the field for the first time in Saturday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.