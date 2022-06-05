Skip to main content

Commanders Looking To Sign Defensive Linemen?

The team placed a claim on a defensive lineman last week.

Last week, the Detroit Lions claimed former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky off the waiver wire.

That bit of news shouldn't alarm Washington Commanders fans, but the fact that Washington was one of seven teams to place a claim on Cominsky should.

Given that the Lions had one of the league's worst records last season, they were extremely high on the waiver priority.

According to ESPN, the Lions beat out seven other teams to claim him. Those who put in an unsuccessful claim were the Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

Cominsky was drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played sparingly as a rookie in 2019, but was a legitimate part of the pass rush rotation in 2020. He played in 13 of 16 games, starting one of them and recovered a fumble.

In 2020, Cominsky played in 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but that playing time decreased heavily in 2021. Cominsky played in just four games, logging 13 snaps on defense and spending most weeks as a healthy scratch.

Cominsky, who turns 27 this November, is still very young and in the final year of his rookie deal, prompting a team like the Lions to give him a shot heading into training camp.

With the Commanders showing interest in Cominsky, that could mean that the team is looking to make an upgrade in the front seven.

Maybe next time, the Commanders will get a little luckier.

