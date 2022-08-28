Ravens 7, Commanders 6 Halftime: Offense Misses Opportunities in First Half

The Washington Commanders are looking to snap the Baltimore Ravens' NFL-record win streak at 23 tonight, but if they want to do so, they'll need to put some more points on the board in the second half. The Commanders head into the locker room trailing 7-6 to the Ravens in Baltimore.

Fifth-round rookie quarterback Sam Howell started the game and led the Commanders on a 12-play, 56-yard drive, but Joey Slye's field goal attempt sailed wide left and kept the game scoreless.

The Ravens went three-and-out, which gave the ball back to the Commanders. Howell led another strong drive, gaining 47 yards on six plays. This time, Slye's kick went through the uprights and gave Washington an early 3-0 lead.

The defense played a pretty sound half of football with the exception of a blown coverage play that saw quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. complete a 67-yard touchdown to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The touchdown gave the Ravens a 7-3 lead in the early part of the second quarter.

Punter Tress Way was able to pin the Ravens deep on the next drive, which gave the Commanders a short field when the team trotted out on its next possession.

Howell took advantage of the short field, but failed to find the end zone, resulting in another Slye field goal to make it a 7-6 contest.

On the Ravens' final drive of the half, Baltimore was driving, but Washington generated a stop near midfield to force a punt.

If the Commanders are going to accomplish their goal and snap the Ravens' streak, they need to take advantage of the opportunities they are given.