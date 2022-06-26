Commanders Betting Odds: Can Washington Improve Record in 2022?

It's the third season of the Ron Rivera era, and Rivera himself expects growth and more wins

It's a new-look Washington team for 2022, with a new quarterback and a new moniker. But for the most part, it's much of the same roster.

It's Year 3 for coach Ron Rivera, and when we look at his only other previous coaching stop, growth is expected.

In his third season in Carolina in 2013, Rivera led the Panthers to a 12-4 record. That was after a 7-9 season in 2012. Last season, Rivera's second in Washington, the team also won seven games. Through his first two seasons in Carolina, Rivera went 13-19, and in two seasons in Washington, Rivera's club went 14-19.

Rivera himself has referenced the third season as an important one, expecting improvement and growth for the Commanders in 2022.

Heading into 2022 Rivera and the organization tried desperately to improve at quarterback, with a swing and a miss for Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson. They ultimately settled for Carson Wentz, who is with this third team in as many seasons.

Whether you're a Wentz believer or not is not important. Whether he's an upgrade over Tayler Heinicke has yet to be determined.

According to most of the all-knowing sports betting brains in Las Vegas, the Commanders' 2022 win total has been projected at 7.5 games. The two biggest questions for Washington will be Wentz's performance and if the defense can rebound from a mediocre 2021.

Right now, Washington is commonly viewed as a team that should win about eight games. That's a far cry from the 12 wins in Rivera's 2013 Carolina season. So in reality, an eight-win season would be a massive disappointment, and off the pace for a division title and playoff appearance.

Can the Commanders impress and find a way to make it to 11 or 12 wins? It's possible, if the defense is a top-10 unit and if Wentz has a season close to his 2017 MVP-caliber campaign.

But one thing we've learned in sports, Vegas is rarely wrong.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Commanders Daily Blitz podcast on Apple, Spotify, or HERE