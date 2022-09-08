Skip to main content

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Returning Sooner Than Expected?

Brian Robinson Jr. could make his debut in October.

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. may return to the Washington Commanders sooner than most would expect.

On Aug. 28, Robinson was shot in his glute and knee during an armed robbery attempt. Luckily for Robinson, the bullet that hit his knee missed all the vital parts, according to NFL Network.

On the Don Geronimo Show Podcast, head coach Ron Rivera said the swelling in Robinson’s knee has reduced “an awful lot.”

Last week, the Commanders put Robinson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. The earliest Robinson can return is Week 5, when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9.

While returning against the Titans would be ideal, it may be better to push Robinson’s NFL debut back one more game if he’s recovered by then. Washington has a quick turnaround on Oct. 13 when they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears. The extra days to prepare and recover after they play the Bears could be vital towards Robinson having a successful season.

The news about Robinson’s knee should be a welcome sight for Commanders fans. Robinson, 23, saw significant playing time with Washington’s first-team offense during the preseason before the injury. In two games, Robinson had 14 carries for 57 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 20, he played 13 snaps and was on the first-team offense for eight of them.

It may be a while before Robinson joins the Commanders, but all things considered, there's some optimism.

