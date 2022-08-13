Commanders QB Carson Wentz Responds to Critics: 'People Can Say What They Want'

Quarterbacks need to be able to handle pressure -- both on the field and especially off it.

For Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, the pressure of scrutiny has been especially strong since his MVP-caliber season in 2017. Following a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback has struggled to recapture that same magic, leading him to the Indianapolis Colts and now to the Commanders.

In a recent interview with NBC 7 News Washington, Wentz was presented firsthand with the words of his critics.

Firstly, he was asked about reports of him being "consistently inconsistent" throughout training camp.

"I'm my biggest critic," Wentz said. "I come back after practice and I'm kicking myself over one, two, three, four, five plays"

Next, he was asked about whether he felt this was his "last chance to prove" his mettle as a starting quarterback in the league.

"You know, I don't really think about all of that stuff," Wentz said.

"For me, I'm playing the game that I love, and I have the most confidence of anybody in myself to deliver, to play at a high level, to be a part of something special here with this team. I don't put all that pressure on myself. People can feel that way, people can say what they want, and I have no issue with that. It is what it is, but for me, I don't think in those terms."

Despite the rather direct style of questioning, Wentz kept his composure throughout the interview, returning a classy answer that emphasized his maturity as a veteran in the league.

Heading into the season, there have been reports of Wentz developing a solid chemistry with star receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie receiver Jahan Dotson.

With the NFL season approaching, Wentz will look once again to regain his status as one of the league's premier quarterbacks; at the very least, it's clear he knows how to handle the pressure that comes with the role.