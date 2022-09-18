Offensively Offensive: Porous First Half Sinks Washington Commanders In 36-27 Loss

24 minutes and 14 seconds.

That’s how long it took for the Washington Commanders (1-1) to get their first first down of the game against the Detroit Lions (1-1).

The porous start on offense effectively sank Washington before it could get going in its 36-27 loss at Ford Field.

The offense’s inability to protect Carson Wentz played a massive role in the offensive struggles. He was sacked four times, three of which came from Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson. The Commanders also gave up a safety in the first quarter, putting the Lions ahead 5-0. On the ensuing drive, Detroit went up 12-0 on a 13-yard pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

By the end of the first half, Washington trailed 22-0. The Commanders had only converted two first downs and were forced to punt six times.

Washington finally turned things around in the second half, scoring 15 straight points in the third quarter. That would ultimately be the closest Washington got to tying things up.

Down 36-21 with under two minutes to play, Washington scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Jahan Dotson. Needing an extra point to be within a score to potentially tie the game, kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point and left the game out of reach.

Wentz completed 30 of his 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Curtis Samuel caught 7 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown while Jahan Dotson also tallied a TD with four catches and 59 yards. Terry McLaurin caught four passes for 75 yards.

Tight end Logan Thomas caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

The run game was virtually non-existent for the Commanders. Antonio Gibson rushed for a touchdown on 14 carries and 28 yards.

The Commanders hosts their in-division rival Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

