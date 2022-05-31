Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 20 Quarterback?

The Washington Commanders' decision to trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has gotten a fair amount of praise and criticism during the offseason.

Wentz is now quarterbacking his third team in three years, and many believe that his best football is behind him.

However, not everyone is in agreement with that statement. One of those people is NBC Sports host and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who ranked Wentz No. 19 in his Top 40 Quarterbacks list.

"Wentz can really make some game-changing plays and throws," Simms said.

Wentz has the ability to change the game, and he did that in some regards with the Colts last season. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Despite stats that look good on paper, there was a reason the Colts chose to move on from Wentz when given the opportunity.

Wentz struggled down the stretch with the Colts last season, needing one win in the final two games to make the playoffs but swung and missed in each of the final two games, including an abysmal Week 18 performance against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those mixed-bag performances ultimately hold Wentz back from reaching his full potential, something he is aware of.

If the Commanders are going to return to the playoffs in 2022, Wentz will have to catapult himself from a slightly below average quarterback to closer to where he was back in his glory days with the Philadelphia Eagles.