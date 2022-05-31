Skip to main content

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 20 Quarterback?

The newly-acquired quarterback has his fair share of critics.

The Washington Commanders' decision to trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has gotten a fair amount of praise and criticism during the offseason.

Wentz is now quarterbacking his third team in three years, and many believe that his best football is behind him.

However, not everyone is in agreement with that statement. One of those people is NBC Sports host and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who ranked Wentz No. 19 in his Top 40 Quarterbacks list.

"Wentz can really make some game-changing plays and throws," Simms said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

don warren
Play

Washington Legend - One of '80 Greatest' - Retires

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Fabian Moreau vs. Detroit
Play

Washington Ex Fabian Moreau Finds New Team For 2022 Season

Fabian Moreau played in Washington from 2017-20.

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
5 hours ago
washington triplets
Play

'Not Awful': Ranking NFL 'Triplets' Carson Wentz & Co. of Washington Commanders

Indeed, Washington is mentioned. As a "not awful'' No. 22 (from CBS writers and editors) in the ranking.

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
May 30, 2022

Wentz has the ability to change the game, and he did that in some regards with the Colts last season. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Despite stats that look good on paper, there was a reason the Colts chose to move on from Wentz when given the opportunity.

Wentz struggled down the stretch with the Colts last season, needing one win in the final two games to make the playoffs but swung and missed in each of the final two games, including an abysmal Week 18 performance against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars.

Those mixed-bag performances ultimately hold Wentz back from reaching his full potential, something he is aware of.

If the Commanders are going to return to the playoffs in 2022, Wentz will have to catapult himself from a slightly below average quarterback to closer to where he was back in his glory days with the Philadelphia Eagles.

don warren
News

Washington Legend - One of '80 Greatest' - Retires

By Washington Football Staff3 hours ago
Fabian Moreau vs. Detroit
News

Washington Ex Fabian Moreau Finds New Team For 2022 Season

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
washington triplets
News

'Not Awful': Ranking NFL 'Triplets' Carson Wentz & Co. of Washington Commanders

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Linebacker, Washington Commanders
News

Where Do Commanders Still Need Help Ahead of Training Camp?

By David HarrisonMay 30, 2022
Curtis Samuel
News

'I've Got Nothing to Prove': Curtis Samuel Offers Bold Take on Washington Commanders Role

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
curl
News

Ron Rivera Names Kam Curl Leader of New Washington Commanders Secondary

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
Antonio Gibson Run Away © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Isn't Top-20 NFL Back - PFF

By David HarrisonMay 29, 2022
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where's Commanders' Chase Roullier Rank Among NFL Centers?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 29, 2022