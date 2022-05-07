Can Carson Wentz Turn Things Around For Commanders? It Could Be His Last Chance

Do quarterback Carson Wentz’s past performances provide appreciable hope of a bright future for Washington Commanders? …or is he really one of the lower-tier quarterbacks?

All in all, the 2021 regular season was pretty good for Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for a respectable 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns. In spite of his impressive stats, week to week, the Colts never knew what they were going to get from their offensive leader.

Furthermore, after finishing the season at 9-8, and failing to clinch a playoff spot, Wentz found himself shipped out of town in the ensuing offseason.

In the Colts' final game of the season, they needed a win over the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot. Wentz threw for a worthless 185 yards in a 26-11 loss that send the Colts into the offseason.

The Washington Commanders acquired Wentz in a trade with the Colts.

CBS sports writer Jason La Canfora has posted his updated quarterback tiers rankings. In it, he includes Wentz in the tier 6 group of quarterbacks suggesting that most of those guys won't be starting by this time next year. On top of that, he even suggested that many of those quarterbacks will be out of their starting gig by midseason.

The tier 6 players of La Canfora’s rankings is categorized as “Good luck” and it includes eight passers compared to four in 2021.

This is no-man's land. Many a former top pick represented here. It's where over-drafted QBs go to head to expiration. Some much sooner than ever. False hopes and dreams galore here, folks. Most of these guys won't be starting by this time next year. Many will be out of the starting gig by midseason. But for now, they sit atop the depth chart and likely will when Week 1 rolls around, too. I don't see Wentz turning anything around in Washington.

Remember back in 2017 when Wentz and Tom Brady were the clear favorites to win the MVP award? After he was pretty mediocre his rookie season, he took the 2nd year leap and found himself in the MVP race.

Technically speaking, Wentz should still be listed in the same tier as Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. He has certainly shown flashes of being a top quarterback in this league. Inconsistency and injuries have haunted the veteran quarterback.

CBS included Wentz in tier four last season or the "you can win with them" category. Now two tiers below, he's alongside QBs like Jared Goff, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, and Mitch Trubisky.