Skip to main content

Can Carson Wentz Turn Things Around For Commanders? It Could Be His Last Chance

Do quarterback Carson Wentz’s past performances provide appreciable hope of a bright future for Washington Commanders? …or is he really one of the lower-tier quarterbacks?

All in all, the 2021 regular season was pretty good for Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for a respectable 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns. In spite of his impressive stats, week to week, the Colts never knew what they were going to get from their offensive leader.

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera

download

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz

Furthermore, after finishing the season at 9-8, and failing to clinch a playoff spot, Wentz found himself shipped out of town in the ensuing offseason.

In the Colts' final game of the season, they needed a win over the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot. Wentz threw for a worthless 185 yards in a 26-11 loss that send the Colts into the offseason.

The Washington Commanders acquired Wentz in a trade with the Colts. 

CBS sports writer Jason La Canfora has posted his updated quarterback tiers rankings. In it, he includes Wentz in the tier 6 group of quarterbacks suggesting that most of those guys won't be starting by this time next year. On top of that, he even suggested that many of those quarterbacks will be out of their starting gig by midseason.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Howell, North Carolina_17236772
Play

'My New Home': Washington QB Sam Howell Making the Most of Opportunities

Committed to maximizing his opportunity, Washington's rookie quarterback is soaking it all in

By David Harrison16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
Cole Turner
Play

Who Impressed at Commanders Rookie Minicamp?

Sam Howell and Cole Turner among players who earned praise on Friday

By David Harrison2 hours ago
2 hours ago
rivera dotson
Play

Washington WR Jahan Dotson to Attend Penn State Graduation - With Push from Professor Ron Rivera

Dotson's new coach, Ron Rivera, wants him to finish the last step.

By Jeremy Brener13 hours ago
13 hours ago

The tier 6 players of La Canfora’s rankings is categorized as “Good luck” and it includes eight passers compared to four in 2021. 

This is no-man's land. Many a former top pick represented here. It's where over-drafted QBs go to head to expiration. Some much sooner than ever. False hopes and dreams galore here, folks.

Most of these guys won't be starting by this time next year. Many will be out of the starting gig by midseason. But for now, they sit atop the depth chart and likely will when Week 1 rolls around, too.

I don't see Wentz turning anything around in Washington.

Rivera

Ron Rivera

Martin Mayhew

Martin Mayhew

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera

Remember back in 2017 when Wentz and Tom Brady were the clear favorites to win the MVP award? After he was pretty mediocre his rookie season, he took the 2nd year leap and found himself in the MVP race.

Technically speaking, Wentz should still be listed in the same tier as Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. He has certainly shown flashes of being a top quarterback in this league. Inconsistency and injuries have haunted the veteran quarterback.

CBS included Wentz in tier four last season or the "you can win with them" category. Now two tiers below, he's alongside QBs like Jared Goff, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, and Mitch Trubisky.

Sam Howell, North Carolina_17236772
News

'My New Home': Washington QB Sam Howell Making the Most of Opportunities

By David Harrison16 minutes ago
Cole Turner
News

Who Impressed at Commanders Rookie Minicamp?

By David Harrison2 hours ago
rivera dotson
News

Washington WR Jahan Dotson to Attend Penn State Graduation - With Push from Professor Ron Rivera

By Jeremy Brener13 hours ago
Sam Howell, North Carolina_16925269
News

Washington BREAKING: QB Sam Howell Leads 4 Draft Picks Signing New Commanders Contracts

By Washington Football Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_17108163
News

What Are Realistic Expectations For Commanders WR Jahan Dotson In Year 1?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_17479025
News

NFL Schedule: How Many Miles Will Commanders Travel This Season?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Chase-Young-Commanders-uniforms-WFTcredit
News

NFL Jersey Sales: Where Does Commanders DE Chase Young Rank?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Sam Howell, North Carolina_17106959
News

Commanders Offense Depth Chart Update: How Do QBs Stack Up?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 6, 2022