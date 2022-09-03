Skip to main content

Will Commanders Finish Over .500 This Season?

Will Washington play deep into January?

With preseason in the rear-view mirror and rosters cut down to 53 players, predictions for the upcoming season are running rampant.

In Bleacher Report’s predictions, the Washington Commanders are set to finish 8-9 in this season.

Going 8-9 would mark the slightest of improvements for the Commanders after back-to-back seven-win seasons. Another season of mediocrity could prompt questions about Ron Rivera’s future with the franchise.

One player who will likely have the biggest impact on the Commanders’ win total is Carson Wentz.

Statistically, Wentz is a sizable improvement over Taylor Heinicke. Wentz threw 27 touchdowns compared to Heinicke’s 20. Wentz also threw just seven interceptions, while Heinicke threw 15.

Even with the sizable gap in key areas, it’s still fair to worry about which version of Wentz shows up for Washington. When the Indianapolis Colts were just a win away from making the playoffs, Wentz turned in two of his worst performances and missed the playoffs entirely.

USATSI_18901914

Washington Ex DeAngelo Hall Predicts Commanders Playoff Appearance

Former Washington players is the only NFL analyst to say his former team will see postseason action.

By David Harrison
norwell

Commanders Veteran Guards 'Continue to Work' Before Season Opener

Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner are expected to make their Commanders debuts in Week 1.

By Jeremy Brener
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

With Brian Robinson Out, Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Gets Second Chance

Gibson returns to RB1 status.

By Jeremy Brener

If Wentz can regain his form from 2017 when he was an MVP candidate before tearing his ACL, Washington should have a chance to get back to the playoffs.

The first four games of the season will go a long way toward determining the trajectory of Washington. The Commanders open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.

With the Jaguars and Lions rebuilding, those should be winnable games for Washington. The Eagles and Cowboys are coming off of playoff appearances, with Philly figuring to be one of the better teams in the NFC going into the season. If Washington can start the season 2-2 or better, that would go a long way.

There’s also the impending return of Chase Young, who will sit out the first four games after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. If Young can come back and play at an elite level and Wentz is a significant improvement over Heinicke last season, Washington will have a shot to play deep into January.

