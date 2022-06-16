Commanders DE Chase Young 'More Than Likely' Starting Training Camp on PUP List

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered some unfortunate, yet unsurprising news Wednesday regarding standout defensive end Chase Young.

Rivera told ESPN that Young will "more than likely" start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL last November.

The general recovery time for a torn ACL is at least nine months, which would put him right around August for a return to normalcy. The goal for the Commanders should be to have him ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is still nearly three months away.

Young is expected to play a large role for the Commanders in 2022 after a disappointing 2021 season that ended after just nine games with mediocre stats.

Most of the high expectations Young has come from his 2020 season, where he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, where he recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.