NFL Draft

Ending The Slump: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Returning to Form For Commanders

The star-studded duo continues to work towards their full potential on the defensive line.

Entering the 2021 NFL season, few pass rushing duos were as hyped that of defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat. One disappointing season later, the duo combined for just 6.5 sacks across a combined 19 games.

As OTAs have begun for the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera remains confident in both players.

"[Sweat's] got a tremendous skill set," coach Rivera said. "As he continues to grow and learn and understand how to use it, he becomes more and more dynamic as well. I think it's the same thing with Chase. Once we get Chase back on the field it is understanding how to use his skill set, not just the raw power that he has, or the athleticism."

Rivera's emphasis is placed mostly on both players developing the mental aspect of their game to match an elite level of athleticism that both players have demonstrated since their college days.

Sweat became an overnight sensation at the 2019 NFL Combine when he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash; this time broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash by any defensive lineman in the modern-Combine era. 

As a rookie, Sweat recorded seven sacks and two forced fumbles. His production only increased as a sophomore, as he accrued nine sacks and two forced fumbles along with 12 tackles for loss.

Young, like Sweat, was another athletic freak. The second overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was one of the most highly touted prospects in draft history and made an immediate splash as a rookie. In 15 games, the then-21-year-old recorded 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles alongside 40 pressures. For his efforts, he was awarded the 2020 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award. 

Unfortunately, Young's sophomore campaign was cut short by an ACL tear after just nine games; yet, in these nine games he only accumulated 1.5 sacks.

With the 2022 NFL season quickly approaching, both players will look to regain the form that made them one of the most anticipated duos just one season ago.

