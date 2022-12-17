Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 17 COMMANDERS MAKE 2 MOVES AHEAD OF GIANTS GAME The Washington Commanders are activating offensive lineman Wes Martin and clearing defensive lineman Efe Obada ahead of their Sunday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.

Obada was questionable with a finger injury, but he'll suit up against the Giants. Martin has not made an appearance for the Commanders since Week 4.

DEC 12 CARSON WENTZ BACK The Washington Commanders are activating Carson Wentz from injured reserve today.

Wentz last played in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears where he broke his thumb and required surgery. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.

DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if he does return to the NFC East it'll have to be with New York who the Washington Commanders face next weekend.

Even if Beckham signed with the Giants, it would be unreasonable to expect he'd be ready to play next Sunday night.

Reportedly, the reason no offer was made is out of concerns he may not be available at all in 2022. Making it less likely Washington will see it's old divisional foe, this season.

DEC 6 LENO NAME WPMOY NOMINEE All 32 teams named one player to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This season, that honor for Washington belongs to offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Leno, 31, signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason.

DEC 5 KNEE CAP - OUCH Washington starting center Tyler Larsen exited the 20-20 tie with the Giants with a leg injury and was carted off the field. ... and now there is a report about the severity of the injury, The Athletic saying that Larsen sustained a dislocated kneecap and that "this could be a season-ending injury for the second consecutive year'' for Larsen, who endured an Achilles injury last season.

DEC 5 WASHINGTON COMMANDERS LOSE LINEBACKER It was reported and confirmed on Monday that team captain Cole Holcomb had foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the NFL season following.

DEC 4 NO CHASE YOUNG FOR WEEK 13 AT NEW YORK GIANTS The Washington Commanders will reportedly wait until after the bye week when the team hosts the Giants for Week 15 to bring back defensive end Chase Young (knee).

DEC 1 JOEY SLYE NAMED ST PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye is taking home some hardware.

Slye made all 13 of his field goal attempts during the month of November, where the Commanders went 3-1. In Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Slye made four field goals and two extra points in the upset win.

NOV 30 SCHWEITZER ACTIVATED TO RETURN Washington Commanders offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is one step closer to returning to the field.

Schweitzer was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a concussion on Oct. 1, but with his activation, the team has until Dec. 20 to move him to the active roster.

Given the status of the Commanders offensive line, adding Schweitzer back as a depth piece does a lot for Washington as the team prepares to make a playoff run in December.

NOV 27 JACOBS TD HELPS COMMANDERS Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ran the ball 86 yards for a touchdown to beat the Seattle Seahawks, pushing them to a 6-5 record.

With the Washington Commanders' win against the Atlanta Falcons in the early window, their record is now 7-5, which places them in the 7th and final NFC playoff spot through 12 weeks.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture