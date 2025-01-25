Commanders announce two roster elevations against Eagles in response to key injury
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, they have been forced to make some unexpected changes to their roster ahead of the biggest game in franchise history in over 30 years.
The Commanders have elevated cornerback Kevon Seymour and defensive tackle Carl Davis from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow's game.
Seymour adds depth to the Commanders’ secondary and special teams, bringing versatility and experience to a defense preparing for a crucial matchup.
Washington made the move to activate Davis after star defensive tackle Daron Payne was ruled out due to injury. Davis, a seasoned veteran known for his run-stopping ability, will be tasked with helping anchor the defensive line in Payne’s absence.
These adjustments aim to keep Washington competitive as they gear up for an important game that could impact their aspirations to advance to the Super Bowl. Fans will look to Seymour and Davis to contribute with solid performances on the field.
The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET tomorrow. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Consistency Turned Hype Into Reality for Safety Jeremy Reaves
• Commanders' Defense Looking to Build Off Five Takeaway Performance
• Eagles' Jalen Hurts Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Game
• What is the Biggest Concern For the Washington Commanders Against the Eagles?