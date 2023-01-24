4 Commanders Coaches Getting Elevated Opportunities at Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl is providing an opportunity to see NFL Draft prospects up close while building the coaching resumes of several Washington Commanders assistant coaches.

This year's Reese's Senior Bowl will be a bit different than years past, and it'll directly benefit the Washington Commanders.

More specifically, it'll benefit assistant coaches across the staff as four of them will be elevated to position coach positions for this year's event.

For the National Team this year, Ryan Kerrigan will coach the defensive line, Jennifer King gets the running backs, and Travelle Wharton is leading the offensive side of the trenches.

Commanders' assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs is also in Mobile, leading the National Team's unit.

"Under a new arrangement to promote professional development, NFL Football Operations has implemented a "coach up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs," said the Senior Bowl via press release. "Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group."

This new way of doing things also ups the stakes a bit for the players involved.

In years past, all 32 NFL teams certainly had a presence at the Senior Bowl, but not all got the daily hands-on experience with them.

But this year, 16 clubs will not only meet and see these players in person, but they'll also coach them.

For Washington, getting coaches into the trench units is incredibly valuable as the team is projected to address the group in this year's NFL Draft.

