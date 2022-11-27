Falcons vs. Commanders Inactives: Chase Young OUT, But Will Logan Thomas Play?
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders announced Sunday morning that defensive end Chase Young will not make his season debut this week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Already over one full year since he last took an NFL rep, Young will have to wait yet another week to get his next.
For the Commanders, Young joins a list already featuring linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot/injured reserve) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) that will miss this week's game.
With the defense playing wounded, Washington could use any offensive help they can get but had tight end Logan Thomas (rib) designated as questionable entering the weekend.
Fortunately, Thomas is active.
Not all Commanders are so fortunate, however, and the following players are inactive today.
Joining him, on Sunday's inactive report will be the following Commanders.
WASHINGTON INACTIVES
DE Chase Young
WR Dax Milne
CB Benjamin St-Juste
LB De'Jon Harris
G Chris Paul
For the visiting squad from Atlanta, they didn't have any active players designated to miss this contest, but defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) was listed as doubtful.
The Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, where both their playoff trajectories will change.
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
The Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at FedEx Field.
And here are the Falcons players sitting out this weekend.
FALCONS INACTIVES
DT Jalen Dalton
S Jovante Moffatt
CB Cornell Armstrong
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chma Edoga
WR Frank Darby
The Falcons and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.
